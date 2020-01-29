AMO Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.99 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a market cap of $2.99 million and $152,018.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,638,938,536 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation.

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

