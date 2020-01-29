AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Tops $583,023.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. AmonD has a total market cap of $583,023.00 and approximately $65,342.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens.

AmonD's official website is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

