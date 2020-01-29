Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.04% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

