Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $95,513.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00010484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.84 or 0.05578359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127681 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,718,464 tokens. Ampleforth's official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth's official website is www.ampleforth.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

