Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:DIVO)

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

