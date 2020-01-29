Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 15,390,000 shares. Currently, 31.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 488,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

