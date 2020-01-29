Analysts Expect Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Akazoo’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akazoo will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akazoo.

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.87 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Akazoo in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONG opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27. Akazoo has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akazoo stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Akazoo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

