Analysts Expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.63). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 179,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,961. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 49.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

