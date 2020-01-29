Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.15 EPS

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of CWCO opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 13.45. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.