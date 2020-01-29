Analysts Expect Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Depomed’s earnings. Depomed posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 645,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,355. Depomed has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

