Analysts Expect Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) to Post ($0.31) EPS

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eton Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ETON has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETON stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

