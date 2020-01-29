Analysts Expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX also posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. LAIX had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.12%.

LAIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered LAIX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of LAIX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.91. LAIX has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAIX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LAIX during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LAIX by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LAIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

