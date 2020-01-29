Analysts Expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. MAG Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

