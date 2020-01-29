Analysts Issue Forecasts for Profound Medical Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp (TSE:PRN) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

PRN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.88. 36,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.11. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The company has a market cap of $212.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 million.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

