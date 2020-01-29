Analysts Offer Predictions for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 4,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $392.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

