Analysts Offer Predictions for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hill-Rom in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

HRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,711. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $93.88 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

