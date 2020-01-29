Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ryder System (R)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ryder System (NYSE: R) recently:

1/23/2020 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Ryder System Inc alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ryder System by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 126,270 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ryder System by 129.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.