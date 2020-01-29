Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for York Water (YORW)

York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2020 – York Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – York Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2020 – York Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

1/8/2020 – York Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – York Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $641.11 million, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.22. York Water Co has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that York Water Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of York Water by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of York Water by 85.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

