Analysts Set $1.52 Target Price for Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. Myomo’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.52 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Myomo an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:MYO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 197,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,295. Myomo has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

