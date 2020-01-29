Analysts Set $17.00 Target Price for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

