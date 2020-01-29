Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 379,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 127,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

