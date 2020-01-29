Analysts Set Expectations for Myovant Sciences Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) – Analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.18). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.05. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 121,906 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,587.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,887,505 shares in the company, valued at $527,448,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $67,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,970.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 70,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

