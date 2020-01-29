Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 29th (AAPL, ALK, AMD, ASPN, CNI, EBAY, GDOT, GE, IMAX, JNPR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $192.00.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $4,300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4,000.00.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its focus list rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.