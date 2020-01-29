Analyzing Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 20.33% 10.16% 1.55% Old Second Bancorp 26.06% 15.36% 1.51%

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Veritex pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritex and Old Second Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $156.14 million 9.40 $39.34 million $1.84 15.38 Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 2.48 $39.46 million $1.30 9.68

Old Second Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritex. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veritex and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veritex presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Veritex.

Summary

Veritex beats Old Second Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, construction and land loans, farmland loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 20 branches and 1 mortgage office located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as well as 1 branch in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

