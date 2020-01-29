AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Tops $0.0001

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

