Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,804 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

