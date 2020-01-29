Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 61,800 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.