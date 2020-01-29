Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,044 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Everest Re Group worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $275.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $208.01 and a 12-month high of $281.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

