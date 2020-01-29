Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,543 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after buying an additional 188,680 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 262,126 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 952,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

