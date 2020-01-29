Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,852 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,565,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 228,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.