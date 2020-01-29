Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,984.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 481,647 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $22,752,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $10,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

