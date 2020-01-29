Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.