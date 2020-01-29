Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,818 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,710,000 after acquiring an additional 527,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

