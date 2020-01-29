Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,850,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,637,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.