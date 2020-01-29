Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,808 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

