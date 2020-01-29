Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of NV5 Global worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $779.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. NV5 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 over the last three months. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

