Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

NYSE:LOW opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.