Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.53 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

