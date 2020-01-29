Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

