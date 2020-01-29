Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

