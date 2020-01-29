Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 161,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138,363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,815.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $9,870,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $196.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.01. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $212.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,172.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

