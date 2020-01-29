Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.42 and a 1-year high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

