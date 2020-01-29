Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 46,390 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 583,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 82,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

