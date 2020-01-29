Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,037 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72.

