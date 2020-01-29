Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $222,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.11 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $331,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,337 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.