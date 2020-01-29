Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 22.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 99.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 16.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $216.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average is $197.80. Aon PLC has a one year low of $151.65 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

