Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 226,389 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 226,389 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 90,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

