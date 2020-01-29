Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,923,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -364.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

