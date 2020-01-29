ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ANGI Homeservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANGI stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In related news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,018.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $8,166,834.81. Insiders have sold 1,302,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

