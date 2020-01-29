Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

